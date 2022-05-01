Gallagher was removed in the bottom of the fourth of Sunday's game against the Yankees with an apparent hamstring injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 1-for-1 with an RBI single before departing.

Making a start at catcher while No. 1 backstop Salvador Perez serves as the designated hitter, Gallagher could't make it through half of the game before he was forced to exit. He looked to be grabbing at his hamstring while he ran out a sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning, with Gallagher checking out of the contest for a pinch runner upon reaching base. The Royals will re-evaluate Gallagher after Sunday's contest, but if he's in any danger of landing on the injured list, expect Kansas City to call up another catcher from the minors.