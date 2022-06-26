Gallagher went 2-for-3 with three RBI off two doubles in Saturday's loss against Oakland.

Gallagher has only played in 10 games this season, but may have earned himself more playing time after Saturday's productive outing. He doubled home MJ Melendez and Carlos Santana on a double in the fourth inning, then doubled home Michael Taylor in the sixth. Gallagher is batting .350 in limited time, but has shown promise across 20 at-bats.