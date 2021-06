Gallagher has gone 6-for-15 (.400) in his last six games.

The 28-year-old only sees a small share of playing time as backup Salvador Perez. Gallagher has shown some improvement in recent games, but just two of his 10 hits this season have gone for extra bases (both doubles). He's slashing only .227/.271/273 with no home runs, one RBI and three runs scored across 49 plate appearances.