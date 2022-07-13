Gallagher is unable to enter Canada for the four-game series in Toronto this weekend due to his vaccination status, so he'll be placed on the restricted list Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Both Gallagher and MJ Melendez will be unable to make the trip to Canada due to being unvaccinated, so the Royals will need to call up some players from the minors to play behind the dish against the Blue Jays. Gallagher should reclaim his role as Kansas City's backup catcher following the All-Star break.