Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Back in action
Gallagher (undisclosed) is back in the lineup Thursday against the Padres.
Gallagher was scratched from Wednesday's lineup for unknown reasons. Whatever the issue was, it was apparently a minor one, as he'll wind up missing just a single game.
