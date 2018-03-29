Gallagher was called up by Kansas City on Thursday, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

With Salvador Perez expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a torn MCL, Gallagher will serve as the backup catcher to Drew Butera. Over 13 appearances with the club last season, Gallagher slashed .250/.333/.417.

