Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Called up to big club
Gallagher was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
It's the first big-league promotion for Gallagher, who received the call due to Salvador Perez's (oblique) placement on the 10-day disabled list. The 24-year-old had been enjoying a breakout offensive season at Omaha, with his .294 average representing a 30-plus-point improvement from any of his other marks from his previous six seasons in the minors. It's not expected that Gallagher will receive more than one or two starts per week while Perez remains sidelined, as Drew Butera will likely take on the brunt of the workload behind the plate.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...