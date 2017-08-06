Gallagher was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

It's the first big-league promotion for Gallagher, who received the call due to Salvador Perez's (oblique) placement on the 10-day disabled list. The 24-year-old had been enjoying a breakout offensive season at Omaha, with his .294 average representing a 30-plus-point improvement from any of his other marks from his previous six seasons in the minors. It's not expected that Gallagher will receive more than one or two starts per week while Perez remains sidelined, as Drew Butera will likely take on the brunt of the workload behind the plate.