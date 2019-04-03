Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Continues to ride bench
Gallagher will sit his fifth-consecutive game with Martin Maldonado starting at catcher Wednesday.
Gallagher is yet to appear in a game as a starter or as a late-inning replacement with Maldonado spending the entire time behind the dish. Gallagher was initially expected to be the starter after veteran All-Star Salvador Perez underwent Tommy John surgery in March, but the Royals elected to go in a different direction after signing Maldonado at the end of spring training. For now, it looks like Gallagher's starts will be few and far between.
