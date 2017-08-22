Play

Gallagher was optioned back to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

With Salvador Perez being activated from the disabled list, Gallagher is returning to Triple-A and wrapping up his first career stint in the majors. In his limited time, Gallagher went 5-for-13 with a home run and five runs batted in over five games of action, and now returns to Omaha where he is batting .294 with five home runs this season.

