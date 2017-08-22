Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Ends first stint in majors
Gallagher was optioned back to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
With Salvador Perez being activated from the disabled list, Gallagher is returning to Triple-A and wrapping up his first career stint in the majors. In his limited time, Gallagher went 5-for-13 with a home run and five runs batted in over five games of action, and now returns to Omaha where he is batting .294 with five home runs this season.
More News
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...