Royals' Cameron Gallagher: In line for expanded role
Gallagher could start a larger than expected number of games this season, as Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that starting catcher Salvador Perez is likely to require Tommy John surgery.
Assuming Perez does indeed undergo the procedure, he'll miss the entirety of the 2019 season. Gallagher currently appears to have an unquestioned role as the next in line, though the Royals could move to bring in another catcher. Gallagher's .206/.250/.302 line last season seems to make that an appealing alternative, though that line did come in a small sample of just 69 plate appearances, so it's possible he has room to improve. Martin Maldonado is the top remaining free agent catcher and could be brought in to split time, though the Royals may be fine with giving at-bats to Gallagher as a younger, in-house option.
