Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Knocks in two vs. Detroit
Gallagher went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.
Gallagher plated a pair of runs in the sixth inning on a single to left field, handing his club a two-run lead. Despite a key hit in the series finale, the 25-year-old has struggled at the dish of late, recording a base hit in just three of his previous 10 games. He'll look to finish the season on a high note, although he may not see many more opportunities behind Salvador Perez.
