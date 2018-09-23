Gallagher went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Gallagher plated a pair of runs in the sixth inning on a single to left field, handing his club a two-run lead. Despite a key hit in the series finale, the 25-year-old has struggled at the dish of late, recording a base hit in just three of his previous 10 games. He'll look to finish the season on a high note, although he may not see many more opportunities behind Salvador Perez.