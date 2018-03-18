The Royals optioned Gallagher to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Gallagher's dismissal essentially locks Drew Butera into the Opening Day roster as the backup to starting catcher Salvador Perez. The 25-year-old Gallagher received his first taste of the big leagues in 2017, going 6-for-24 at the dish while appearing in 13 contests.