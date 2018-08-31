Gallagher was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Friday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Gallagher will serve as the backup to Salvador Perez following the trade of Drew Butera to Colorado in exchange for Jerry Vasto on Friday. In eight games with the Royals this year, Gallagher has gone 5-for-24 (.208 average) with a pair of doubles and two RBI. Since Perez rarely takes days off, don't expect to see too much of Gallagher behind the plate, especially with rosters expanding to 40 players this weekend as the Royals will likely give more chances to their younger prospects.