Gallagher was scratched from the Royals' Cactus League lineup Wednesday versus the Giants for an undisclosed reason.

The Royals should provide additional word if an injury is at the root of Gallagher's absence, but it's possible the team just wanted to build in some rest for the 26-year-old, who is expected to break camp as the backup to Salvador Perez. Non-roster invitee Nick Dini will step in behind the plate for Gallagher and serve as the Royals' No. 8 hitter.