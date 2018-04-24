Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Sent back to minors
Gallagher was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Gallagher is no longer needed as the team's backup catcher with Salvador Perez coming off the disabled list, so he'll head back to the minors to serve as organizational depth. He hit just .208/.240/.292 across 25 plate appearances with the big club.
More News
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Called up by Royals•
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Optioned to minors•
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Ends first stint in majors•
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Starting behind plate Sunday•
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Called up to big club•
-
Podcast: Surprising stats
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...