Gallagher is starting at catcher and batting ninth Sunday against Cleveland.

Gallagher slides into the starting lineup, giving Drew Butera a rest, for the fourth time since being called up Aug. 6 when Salvador Perez (oblique) landed on the disabled list. However, the latter is scheduled to return early next week, meaning Sunday could be Gallagher's final MLB appearance for quite a while.

