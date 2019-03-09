Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Starting opportunity likely gone
Gallagher is no longer expected to be the Royals' starting catcher after the team signed Martin Maldonado on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Gallagher temporarily seemed to be in line for a starting gig after Salvador Perez was ruled out for the season for Tommy John surgery at the start of March, but that role was always contingent on the Royals not bringing in an external option. It's still possible Gallagher could carve out a significant role, as Maldonado is a veteran unlikely to be around more than one year who owns a career 72 wRC+.
More News
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: In line for expanded role•
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Back in action•
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Scratched from lineup•
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Knocks in two vs. Detroit•
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Royals' Cameron Gallagher: Takes seat after two straight starts•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...