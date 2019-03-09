Gallagher is no longer expected to be the Royals' starting catcher after the team signed Martin Maldonado on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Gallagher temporarily seemed to be in line for a starting gig after Salvador Perez was ruled out for the season for Tommy John surgery at the start of March, but that role was always contingent on the Royals not bringing in an external option. It's still possible Gallagher could carve out a significant role, as Maldonado is a veteran unlikely to be around more than one year who owns a career 72 wRC+.