Estevez earned the save in Monday's 7-4 win against the Nationals, allowing one walk and no hits over a scoreless inning.

The 32-year-old reached the 30-save mark for the second time in his nine-year career, working around a two-out walk. Estevez has now converted five consecutive save opportunities since his last blown save July 18, pitching to a 3.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB in nine innings over that span. Across 51.1 total frames, the Royals closer sports a 2.81 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB while going 30-for-36 in save opportunities.