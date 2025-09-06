Estevez picked up the save Friday against the Twins, allowing no hits and one walk with no strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Estevez increased his MLB lead in saves with his 38th of the season, also turning in his ninth consecutive scoreless outing. The 32-year-old right-hander has been outstanding all year for the Royals, producing a 2.49 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 52:21 K:BB over 61.1 innings. Estevez has a strong grip on the closer role as the campaign nears an end.