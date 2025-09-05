Estevez allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Estevez has allowed just two hits while racking up nine strikeouts during his eight-inning scoreless streak. He's earned seven saves in that span and continues to lead the majors with 37 saves on the year. He's added a 2.54 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 52:20 K:BB through 60.1 innings this season and is unlikely to be challenged for the closing role during September.