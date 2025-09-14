Estevez was removed from Sunday's win over the Phillies due to mild back tightness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander was called upon for the ninth inning with a five-run lead since he had pitched just once in the previous eight days, so the Royals had no reason to stick with him once the back issue surfaced. Estevez didn't seem concerned by the injury and will have a team day off Monday to aid in his recover ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus Seattle.