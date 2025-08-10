Estevez collected the save in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Twins, striking out two batters a perfect ninth inning.

Estevez was able to protect the Royals' two-run lead in the ninth and ended things off by striking out Austin Martin. It was Estevez's first save since July 29 against Atlanta, and his 29 saves on the year (on 35 attempts) is second most in the majors behind Robert Suarez (32). Estevez has a 2.54 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 42:17 K:BB across 39.2 innings this season.