Royals' Carlos Estevez: Implodes in season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Estevez (0-1) took the loss and a blown save Saturday against Atlanta, allowing six runs on four hits and two walks in one-third of an inning.
It was a nightmarish season debut for Estevez, who failed to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning. After showing diminished velocity during spring training, the right-hander's fastball topped out at 92.3 mph Saturday over his 23 pitches, which appears to be a major concern after he averaged 95.9 mph on his four-seamer last season. There's still time for him to find his form as Kansas City's closer, but the Royals have capable alternatives in Lucas Erceg and Matt Strahm if Estevez can't steady the ship.
More News
-
Royals' Carlos Estevez: Velocity still down•
-
Royals' Carlos Estevez: Velocity down early•
-
Royals' Carlos Estevez: Clinches saves lead for season•
-
Royals' Carlos Estevez: Secures 41st save•
-
Royals' Carlos Estevez: Notches 40th save in return•
-
Royals' Carlos Estevez: Departs with back tightness•