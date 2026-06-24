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Royals' Carlos Estevez: Logging bullpen sessions

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Estevez (shoulder) threw a bullpen Sunday and is scheduled to throw another Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Estevez has been on the injured list since April 1, originally due to a left foot contusion before suffering a right rotator cuff strain during a rehab assignment May 6. The veteran has steadily progressed in his recovery, and the move to bullpen sessions represents a positive step forward. If the right-hander comes out of Wednesday's session without any issues, he could be in line to begin a rehab assignment in the near future.

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