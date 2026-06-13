Royals' Carlos Estevez: Ramping up throwing intensity

Estevez (shoulder) increased his intensity and volume in a flat-ground throwing session Friday, MLB.com reports.

Estevez is slowly progressing in his recovery from a right rotator cuff strain suffered during a rehab assignment May 6 while working back from a left foot contusion. After resuming throwing May 27, the right-hander is increasing the intensity of his work, which is an encouraging sign. A formal timeline for the next steps in the veteran's progression and his return to Kansas City remains unclear, though bullpen sessions and facing live hitters would likely be among the next milestones. Lucas Erceg initially took over as the Royals' primary closer in Estevez's absence but has struggled mightily, opening the door for Alex Lange, who has converted four saves in June.