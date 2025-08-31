Estevez earned a save against the Tigers on Saturday, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Estevez had a two-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth, and he worked around a one-out double to keep Detroit off the scoreboard. The veteran righty extended his scoreless streak to seven outings and has now registered 11 consecutive successful saves since his last blown save. With 36 total saves on the campaign, Estevez ranks first in the majors and has surpassed his previous career-high mark of 31.