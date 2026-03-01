Estevez's fastball has averaged just 89 mph in his first two appearances of spring training, Thomas Nestico of TJStats.ca reports.

A pitcher showing reduced velocity early in camp is hardly unique, but the fact that Estevez's fastball is down nearly seven mph from his 2025 average is notable. The right-hander led MLB with a career-high 42 saves during the 2025 regular season while finishing with a 2.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 54:22 K:BB across 67 outings. There's been no indication of an injury to this point, but fantasy managers should keep an eye on Estevez's velocity as he continues to build up during spring training.