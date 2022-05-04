The Royals recalled Rivera from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
Kansas City optioned Rivera to Triple-A on Monday when the team needed to reduce its active roster from 28 to 26 men, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the big club just two days later since Carlos Santana (ankle) was moved to the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Though Santana's absence creates a void in the Royals' everyday lineup, Ryan O'Hearn and recent call-up MJ Melendez are expected to be bigger beneficiaries from playing-time standpoints than Rivera, who will likely serve as a utility infielder.