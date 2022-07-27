Rivera will start at third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Rivera will stay in the lineup for the fourth consecutive game after going 4-for-12 with two runs and an RBI over the previous three contests. He's been the main beneficiary of rookie Bobby Witt's ongoing absence due to a hamstring injury, but Rivera will likely move back into a reserve role if Witt demonstrates enough progress within the next days to avoid a trip to the injured list.