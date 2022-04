Rivera was recalled by the Royals on Thursday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Rivera was unable to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster this year, but he slashed .290/.389/.532 with three homers, a triple, four doubles, 11 runs, four RBI and a stolen base during 17 appearances at Triple-A Omaha. He'll serve as depth in the infield after Adalberto Mondesi (knee) was placed on the 10-day IL on Thursday.