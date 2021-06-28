Rivera's contract was selected by the Royals on Monday.
Rivera wasn't seen as much more than a fringe prospect heading into the year, though he's done everything he can to change that in 44 games for Triple-A Omaha, homering 14 times while slashing .282/.337/.593. It looks as though he'll get the chance to claim the starting job at third base, as he'll start there and bat sixth in his MLB debut Monday against Boston. Kelvin Gutierrez, who had been the team's primary third baseman, was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.