Rivera went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's win over the White Sox.
Rivera hit a two-run double in the first inning off Dallas Keuchel to put the Royals on the board. He was the only player in the game with multiple RBI. The 25-year-old recently returned from the IL with a wrist injury and has appeared in just four games this season, going 3-for-13. This was his first extra-base hit and RBI of the season.
