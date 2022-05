Rivera will start at third base and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Rangers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

After coming off the bench to provide a three-run triple in Wednesday's 8-2 win, Rivera will be rewarded with his second start in three games. The righty-hitting Rivera should have a good chance of sticking in the lineup when the Royals face left-handed pitching, either as a replacement for Ryan O'Hearn or MJ Melendez.