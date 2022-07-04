Rivera went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Tigers.

Rivera had an awful June, batting .159 with two doubles, one triple, four RBI, two runs scored and a 3:15 BB:K in 20 contests. His poor form at the plate saw him cede some playing time to Nicky Lopez at third base recently, and Sunday was Rivera's first start since June 29. He responded with his first multi-hit game since May 27. The third baseman has a .207/.258/.386 with five homers, 18 RBI, 17 runs scored, five doubles and three triples in 47 contests. It'll probably take more than one productive effort to regain a starting role -- at best, Rivera's looking at a short-side platoon role, though manager Mike Matheny doesn't often employ such timeshares.