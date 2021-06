Rivera will start at third base and bat sixth Tuesday against the Red Sox.

After receiving a call-up from Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Rivera immediately entered the starting lineup in the Royals' 6-5 loss in the series opener in Boston. Rivera went 2-for-4 with a strikeout and an error in his MLB debut, and he looks like he could be in store for an everyday role at third base for the foreseeable future after the Royals designated Kelvin Gutierrez for assignment Monday.