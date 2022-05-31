Rivera went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Guardians.
Rivera took Cleveland starter Zach Plesac deep in the third inning to tie the game at 1-1. In his last five games, Rivera is 5-for-20 (.250) with three RBI and three runs scored. The third baseman is up to four homers, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored and a .230/.288/.486 slash line through 80 plate appearances this season. As long as the Royals' outfield depth is tested by absences -- forcing Whit Merrifield to move from second base -- Rivera should see fairly regular playing time at the hot corner.
