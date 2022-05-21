Rivera went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Twins.

This was Rivera's third multi-hit game in his last six, a surge that's allowed him to see more regular playing time at third base. The 25-year-old's homer came in the ninth inning, though it wasn't enough to spark a comeback push for the Royals. For the season, he's slashing .256/.304/.535 with two long balls, eight RBI, eight runs scored, two triples and two doubles through 46 plate appearances. The absence's of Michael Taylor (illness), Salvador Perez (thumb) and Edward Olivares (quadriceps) should allow Rivera to carve out a semi-regular role in the short term.