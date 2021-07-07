Rivera (wrist) participated in fielding drills ahead of Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Rivera still had a cast on his left wrist during Wednesday's drills, but he was still able to do some light throwing during pregame warmups. It's still not yet clear when he could return to game action as he continues to recover from a left hamate fracture that has kept him sidelined since June 30, but it's encouraging that he's still able to participate in activities while he's in a cast.