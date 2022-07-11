Rivera will start at third base and bat fifth in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Rivera will pick up his fourth start in six games, and with Whit Merrifield (toe) revealing Monday that he'll likely be sidelined through the All-Star break, the 26-year-old could be in line for a near-everyday role during the Royals' eight-game week. How extensively Rivera is used may hinge on the Royals' willingness to play infield prospect Maikel Garcia, who is on the taxi squad and could be formally called up from Double-A Northwest Arkansas if Merrifield is moved to the injured list. Rivera has opened July with a six-game hitting streak, during which he's batted .444 with a pair of home runs.