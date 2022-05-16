Rivera went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an RBI double and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Rockies.

Prior to Sunday, Rivera's lone extra-base hit of the season was the pinch-hit triple he had May 11 versus the Rangers. The 25-year-old has started to compete for more playing time, though Bobby Witt is expected to see most of the time at third base and Hunter Dozier has often served as the designated hitter, blocking Rivera's two most natural paths to starts. He's slashing .240/.321/.480 with a homer, six RBI and four runs scored through 28 plate appearances.