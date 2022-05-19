Rivera will start at third base and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Rivera will pick up his third straight start and is being included in the lineup for the seventh time in nine contests. With outfielder Michael Taylor (illness) heading to the COVID-19 injured list Thursday and with catcher Salvador Perez (thumb) having landed on the 10-day IL earlier this week, Rivera should hold down at least a part-time role for the Royals in the short term, especially if he continues to hold his own at the plate. In a small sample of 38 plate appearances this season, Rivera has gotten on base at a .316 clip while providing five extra-base hits.