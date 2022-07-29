Rivera was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
Rivera saw an uptick in playing time recently, starting four of the last five games while going 4-for-16 with two runs, an RBI and six strikeouts during that time. However, he'll head to the minors after Salvador Perez (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
