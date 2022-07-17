Rivera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Rivera looked as though he would have a clear path to starting in all four of the Royals' games in Toronto after 10 players were placed on the restricted list prior to Thursday's series opener, but the 26-year-old will end up sitting for the second day in a row. Michael Massey will pick up another start in place of Rivera, who will head into the All-Star break with a .231/.282/.407 slash line if he doesn't go used off the bench Sunday.