Rivera went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Astros.

Rivera, who has supplied a home run in both of his past two starts, will crack the lineup again in Thursday's series finale in Houston, manning third base and batting fifth. The 26-year-old should continue to play regularly against left-handed pitching, but he'll likely lose out on a regular role against right-handers so long as Bobby Witt's hand injury doesn't force him to the 10-day injured list.