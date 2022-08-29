Dozier went 4-for-6 with a double and three runs scored in a 15-7 win over the Padres on Sunday.

Dozier joined in on an offensive outburst off Sean Manaea and Josh Hader with four hits of his own. It was his third game with at least four hits this season and the performance lifted his season-long average to .246. Dozier came into the game slashing .169/.217/.215 over the month of August even though his 2022 numbers are comparable to his career standard. Like many players, Dozier's best offensive season came in 2019. He hit .279 with 26 home runs that year.