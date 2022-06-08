Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday that Dozier is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game since he's dealing with "something in his side," Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Dozier has been in a slump recently, but his recent absences from the lineup stem from a side issue that surfaced during an at-bat Monday. He'll get more tests and rest before the Royals determine his next steps. If Dozier misses additional time, Carlos Santana and Ryan O'Hearn should see more playing time at first base.