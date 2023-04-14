site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Out again Friday
Dozier isn't starting Friday against Atlanta.
A slow start at the plate seems to have started costing Dozier some starts, as he has now missed three of the Royals' last five. Nicky Lopez will take over in the hot corner Friday and bat ninth.
