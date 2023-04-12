site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting out Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Dozier is absent from the Royals' lineup for Wednesday's game in Texas.
It appears to be a routine day off for Dozier, who is sitting on just a .370 OPS this season. Nicky Lopez will play third base Wednesday.
