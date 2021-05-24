The Royals moved Dozier (concussion) from the 7-day injured list to the 10-day IL on Monday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Dozier has already been sidelined for a full seven days, so the decision to transfer him to the 10-day IL is likely just a procedural move. The 29-year-old appeared in his second rehab game for Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI while playing all nine innings in right field. He'll likely rejoin the Royals at some point during the team's upcoming three-game series in Tampa Bay that begins Tuesday.