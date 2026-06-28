Royals' Kris Bubic: Completes two innings in rehab

Bubic (elbow) allowed a hit and no walks with no strikeouts across two scoreless innings in Saturday's rehab start with Triple-A Omaha.

Bubic resumed his rehab assignment Wednesday by tossing a perfect inning, and Saturday marked another positive step as the left-hander completed two scoreless innings on 22 pitches (15 strikes). He has been sidelined since May 18 due to left elbow soreness, though his initial rehab assignment was halted after one outing June 9 because of left shoulder discomfort. The 28-year-old will likely need at least one more rehab start to continue building up his workload, but a return to Kansas City before the All-Star break remains possible, if not shortly thereafter. The Royals will evaluate how Bubic feels Sunday before determining his next steps, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.